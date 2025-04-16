Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of FOX worth $11,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of FOX by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research cut FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.94.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

