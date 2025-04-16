Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ryan Specialty worth $12,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 159,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 718,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,068,000 after purchasing an additional 88,640 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 656,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,150,000 after purchasing an additional 67,310 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 1.5 %

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 105.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.97. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.48 and a 1-year high of $77.16.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $663.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $2,079,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 10,485 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $682,783.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,418.08. This trade represents a 48.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,894 shares of company stock worth $11,779,720 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

