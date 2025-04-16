Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $12,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 197,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 122,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 624,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,631,000 after buying an additional 157,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $92.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.23. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

