Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Alexander’s worth $12,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALX. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Alexander’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexander’s stock opened at $203.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.06. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.76 and a 1-year high of $251.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexander’s ( NYSE:ALX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.35. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 19.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.77%.

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

