Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 6,900 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $11,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 5.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,001,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,099,000 after buying an additional 103,814 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 17,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on IT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $518.00.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT opened at $403.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $366.05 and a 1-year high of $584.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.86.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,855.79. This represents a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,932.09. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.