Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.49, but opened at $21.93. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 104,120 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Trading Down 0.8 %

Rentokil Initial Announces Dividend

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rentokil Initial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 4.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 190,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 89,452 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Rentokil Initial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 302,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.