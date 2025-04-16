Rep. Carol D. Miller Buys CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares

Representative Carol D. Miller (R-West Virginia) recently bought shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CME Group stock on March 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MATT MILLER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Carol D. Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) on 3/10/2025.

CME Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CME stock traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $264.61. 278,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,365. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.72. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $273.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 57.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,980. The trade was a 31.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Suzanne Sprague sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.83, for a total value of $385,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,885.88. This trade represents a 15.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,076 shares of company stock worth $6,871,496. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $269.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of CME Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.47.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Miller

Carol Miller (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing West Virginia’s 1st Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Miller (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent West Virginia’s 1st Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District race was identified as a 2018 battleground that might have affected partisan control of the U.S. House in the 116th Congress. Incumbent Evan Jenkins (R) did not seek re-election in 2018, leaving the seat open. In the campaign, Miller emphasized her endorsement by President Donald Trump (R). Lara Trump, Senior Advisor to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., said, “Carol is pro-coal, pro-Second Amendment, and pro-Trump through and through, and is prepared to tackle the opioid epidemic that’s affected countless West Virginians.” Miller also supported the construction of a wall on the southern U.S. border and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA).

Miller is a former Republican member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, representing District 16 from 2006 to 2018.

Miller has also worked in real estate and owns a bison farm.

Carol Miller was born in Columbus, Ohio. Miller graduated from Bexley High School in 1968. She earned a B.S. from Columbia College in 1972. Her career experience includes owning and operating Swann Ridge Bison Farm and working as a real estate manager.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

