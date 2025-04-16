Rep. Jefferson Shreve Acquires Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Quanta Services stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Quanta Services stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.08. 805,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,200. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $365.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.21. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PWR. Guggenheim started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $338.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down previously from $343.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

