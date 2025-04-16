Rep. Jefferson Shreve Acquires Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Vicor stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Vicor Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.75. The company had a trading volume of 86,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.84. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $65.70.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.03 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 6.46%.

In other Vicor news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $122,971.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,369.38. This trade represents a 5.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,642 shares of company stock worth $716,070 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VICR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Craig Hallum raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vicor by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,847,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $185,903,000 after buying an additional 572,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,223,000 after acquiring an additional 18,893 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $79,889,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vicor by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,908,000 after acquiring an additional 17,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,094,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

