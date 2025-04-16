Rep. Jefferson Shreve Buys EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in EPAM Systems stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.56. The stock had a trading volume of 628,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,326. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.15 and a 1 year high of $269.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $173,053,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,906,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,181,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $510,053,000 after acquiring an additional 620,551 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,944,000 after purchasing an additional 429,644 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,304,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,778,000 after purchasing an additional 414,942 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $277,046.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,009,174. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.80.

Get Our Latest Report on EPAM Systems

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.