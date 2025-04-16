Rep. Jefferson Shreve Buys LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in LGI Homes stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

LGI Homes Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.28 and a 12 month high of $125.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.16). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $557.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LGIH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $83,913.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,125.88. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 34.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 219.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 111,600.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 44,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.