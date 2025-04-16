Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Autodesk stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.96. 131,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,616. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $195.32 and a one year high of $326.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Autodesk from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the software company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 440 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

