Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Herc stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Herc alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Herc Price Performance

HRI stock traded down $2.81 on Wednesday, reaching $114.79. The company had a trading volume of 156,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,448. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.11 and its 200 day moving average is $181.17. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.39 and a 1 year high of $246.88.

Herc Increases Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.40). Herc had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Herc from $234.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Herc

Institutional Trading of Herc

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Herc by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 665,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 17,236 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Herc by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 637,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,589,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.