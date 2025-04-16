Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Marvell Technology stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of MRVL traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.93. 17,501,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,466,637. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.78. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $127.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $103,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,818,537.36. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,125. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,685 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,523 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.70.

Get Our Latest Report on MRVL

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.