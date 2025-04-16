Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Vicor stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Vicor Stock Performance

Shares of Vicor stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $47.04. The company had a trading volume of 306,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,562. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 90.46 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.86. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $65.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $96.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.03 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vicor

In related news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $122,971.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,369.38. This represents a 5.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,642 shares of company stock valued at $716,070 over the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

