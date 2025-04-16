Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Western Digital stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Western Digital Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $35.94. 1,126,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,238,674. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.47. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.39. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Western Digital from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $74.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.68.

Insider Activity

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,616.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,575.36. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 20.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,501 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 43.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 138,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,482,000 after buying an additional 42,375 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,282 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,410 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

