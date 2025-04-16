Rep. Kelly Morrison Sells CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stock

Representative Kelly Morrison (D-Minnesota) recently sold shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in CACI International stock on March 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “TRUST 1” account.

Representative Kelly Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/3/2025.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of CACI stock traded down $6.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $417.91. The company had a trading volume of 292,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,962. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.66. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $588.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 3,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of CACI International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total transaction of $112,358.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at $841,780.30. The trade was a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CACI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CACI International from $480.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CACI International from $610.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded CACI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.31.

About Representative Morrison

Kelly Morrison (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Morrison (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Kelly Morrison was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and lives in Deephaven. Morrison earned a B.A. in history from Yale University and an M.D. from Case Western Reserve University. She completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University. Morrison’s career experience includes working as a physician.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

