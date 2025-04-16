Rep. Susie Lee Sells Off Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Representative Susie Lee (D-Nevada) recently sold shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Marriott International stock on March 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SUZANNE K LEE TRUST > FIDELITY BROKERAGE 402” account.

Representative Susie Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) on 3/14/2025.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.58. 1,204,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,069. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $307.52.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.15.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Marriott International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 126,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,444,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $373,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total value of $3,610,934.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,919 shares in the company, valued at $8,831,393.97. This trade represents a 29.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,395.74. This trade represents a 50.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Lee

Susie Lee (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2019. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Lee (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Susie Lee attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and graduated with honors, earning a master’s degree in public management. After college, she worked in Massachusetts at an environmental and economic consulting firm that specialized in water resource issues. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1993, where she then worked as a campaign policy advisor to Las Vegas Mayor Jan Laverty Jones and founded a homeless shelter for parents and children in need. In 2010, she became the president of the board of Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS), a program that seeks to lower high school dropout rates. Lee has served on several other boards and committees in the Las Vegas area.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

