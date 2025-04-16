Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and traded as low as $11.13. Repsol shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 368,347 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Repsol Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Repsol had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Repsol, S.A. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

Featured Articles

