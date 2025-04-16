Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 16th (ABNB, AMC, APA, BAC, BE, BKNG, CRM, CXM, DASH, ENPH)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 16th:
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $130.00 to $101.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $3.25 to $3.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price reduced by Argus from $53.00 to $47.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $25.00 to $19.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $26.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $393.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $230.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $86.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $200.00 to $175.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $200.00 to $159.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.60 to $5.30. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $69.00 to $62.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $50.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3,000.00 to $2,400.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $790.00 to $624.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $19.00 to $17.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $960.00 to $881.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $178.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $90.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $29.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $43.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $3.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $106.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $120.00 to $80.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $600.00 to $520.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $22.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $69.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $88.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $24.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $273.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $46.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $250.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $276.00 to $207.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $73.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.