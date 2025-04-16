Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 16th (ABNB, AMC, APA, BAC, BE, BKNG, CRM, CXM, DASH, ENPH)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 16th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $130.00 to $101.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $3.25 to $3.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA)

had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price reduced by Argus from $53.00 to $47.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $25.00 to $19.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $26.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $393.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $230.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $86.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $200.00 to $175.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $200.00 to $159.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.60 to $5.30. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $69.00 to $62.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $50.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3,000.00 to $2,400.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $790.00 to $624.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $19.00 to $17.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $960.00 to $881.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $178.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $90.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $29.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $43.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $3.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $106.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $120.00 to $80.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $600.00 to $520.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $22.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $69.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $88.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $24.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $273.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $46.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $250.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $276.00 to $207.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $73.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

