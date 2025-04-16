Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for United Parcel Service (UPS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS):

4/10/2025 – United Parcel Service was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2025 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $145.00 to $130.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $149.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2025 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $141.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2025 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2025 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2025 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $133.00 to $129.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – United Parcel Service is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2025 – United Parcel Service is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2025 – United Parcel Service was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/25/2025 – United Parcel Service was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $153.42. The firm has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

