Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,232 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.32% of Resideo Technologies worth $10,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,914,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,794,000 after buying an additional 182,197 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Resideo Technologies Price Performance
Resideo Technologies stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 2.04. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $28.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82.
About Resideo Technologies
Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Resideo Technologies
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.