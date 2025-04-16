Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,232 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.32% of Resideo Technologies worth $10,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,914,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,794,000 after buying an additional 182,197 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 2.04. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $28.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

