Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,663,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,932,581,000 after purchasing an additional 64,960 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,520,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down previously from $345.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.18.

Insider Activity

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, insider Wilbur Mok sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.88, for a total transaction of $410,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,604.84. This trade represents a 28.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $1,419,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,560.58. The trade was a 23.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,604. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $265.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.53 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.20.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.27). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 31.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.58%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

