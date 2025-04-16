Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,080 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,050,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,520,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 47,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $164.46 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

