Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of ASML by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in ASML by 740.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of ASML by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $937.00.

ASML stock opened at $683.16 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $703.70 and its 200 day moving average is $716.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

