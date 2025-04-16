Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Sells 179 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 218,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 171,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $159.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.34 and a 12-month high of $177.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $91.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.47.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 4,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $688,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,501,465.60. This represents a 6.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,297.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 147,274 shares in the company, valued at $25,247,181.82. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,301 shares of company stock worth $10,074,698 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

