Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Sells 339 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $823,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4,227.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after acquiring an additional 68,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 747.3% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 21,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MPC opened at $122.19 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $207.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.26.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.94 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 36.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ricky D. Hessling acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,464.64. This represents a 19.68 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,078.50. This represents a 1.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $161.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.79.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

