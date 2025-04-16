Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Sells 913 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $179.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $206.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.41.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

