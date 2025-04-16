Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $207.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.9188 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

