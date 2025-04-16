Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

REXR opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.86.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 29.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 142.15%.

REXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

