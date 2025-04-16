Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Posts Earnings Results

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.370-2.410 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of REXR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,269,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.86. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $52.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REXR. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 target price on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

