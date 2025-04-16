RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Mizuho

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RNG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on RingCentral from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RingCentral from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.85.

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76. RingCentral has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.73). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $614.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In related news, SVP John H. Marlow sold 22,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $662,254.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 348,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,046,623.18. This represents a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 66,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $1,906,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,384,089. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,740 shares of company stock valued at $7,099,279 in the last ninety days. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in RingCentral by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in RingCentral by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

