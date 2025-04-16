Robert Sumas Sells 943 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robert Sumas sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $34,146.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,305.48. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Robert Sumas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 11th, Robert Sumas sold 400 shares of Village Super Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $14,380.00.

Village Super Market Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Village Super Market stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The stock has a market cap of $516.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $599.65 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Village Super Market

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the third quarter worth $54,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Village Super Market during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Village Super Market by 8,860.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Village Super Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Village Super Market by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

