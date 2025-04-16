Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock Price

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $51.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $71.66. The company has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. Research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 72.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael F. Mahoney purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. This trade represents a 320.65 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,941.90. The trade was a 47.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,147,054,000 after buying an additional 7,075,209 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in CVS Health by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,739,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,051,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,211,582,000 after purchasing an additional 689,867 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,666,401 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,196,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,610,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $880,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

