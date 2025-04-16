Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 30,452 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,452 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $12,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 584,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,717,000 after purchasing an additional 44,675 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Passumpsic Savings Bank grew its stake in Enbridge by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 11,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $42.71. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $46.12.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENB. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

