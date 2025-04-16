Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $13,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 374,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,153,000 after buying an additional 140,133 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,040,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,353,000 after acquiring an additional 23,927 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $475,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.84. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2404 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

