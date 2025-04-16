Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $10.77 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,539 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Crown worth $10,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 325.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crown from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Crown Trading Down 1.4 %

Crown stock opened at $84.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.22. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.84 and a 52 week high of $98.46.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Articles

