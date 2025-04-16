Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $13.11 Million Stock Position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.75% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $13,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, True Vision MN LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $254,000.

Get BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BKAG opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.79.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.