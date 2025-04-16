Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $13.25 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $13,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $911,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 51,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,568,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,204,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,410.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,469.83.

Shares of TDG opened at $1,360.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,337.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,323.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,176.31 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.81, for a total value of $53,832,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,138,354.85. This represents a 28.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.93, for a total value of $7,200,768.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,355,659.64. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $167,165,496 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

