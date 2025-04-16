Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $14.32 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,397 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,599 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Devon Energy worth $14,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $7,468,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3,440.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,437 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 145,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

DVN opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $53.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

