Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.28% of Hexcel worth $14,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1,069.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HXL. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL stock opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.24.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

