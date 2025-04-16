Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160,124 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Relx were worth $11,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Relx by 1,290.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Relx by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

RELX opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx Plc has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $51.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.91.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.5586 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

