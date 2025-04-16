Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,178 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 31,796 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $807,352,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $234,028,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 852,767 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $239,909,000 after acquiring an additional 329,170 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,298,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,209,338,000 after acquiring an additional 323,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 22,317.0% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 322,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $90,751,000 after acquiring an additional 321,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX opened at $207.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.94. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $194.30 and a 52-week high of $313.84.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

