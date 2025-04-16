Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.92 and last traded at $20.24. Approximately 5,009,632 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 15,186,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RKLB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.72.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.27 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.47%. The firm had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

In other news, insider Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $36,571.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,417,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,253,644.92. This represents a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. FMR LLC grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 30,853.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,136 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $94,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,195 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,623,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth about $56,977,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,074,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,765.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,818,800 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $46,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,300 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

