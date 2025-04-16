Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Up 5.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.56. Approximately 1,333,530 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,233,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Specifically, CEO Gaurav Shah purchased 20,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 792,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,814.40. This trade represents a 2.59 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kinnari Patel acquired 21,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $99,165.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,774 shares in the company, valued at $125,837.80. The trade was a 371.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCKT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $696.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

