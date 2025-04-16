Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Price Down 7.5% – Should You Sell?

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $6.04. Approximately 387,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,083,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCKT. Wedbush started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Aaron Ondrey sold 7,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $39,616.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,650 shares in the company, valued at $685,848.50. This represents a 5.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,814.40. This trade represents a 2.59 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 319.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

