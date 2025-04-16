Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,112 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 1.3% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Rockwell Automation worth $62,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $284,177,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 85,513.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 675,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,047,000 after purchasing an additional 674,698 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,287,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,021,000 after buying an additional 651,116 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,073,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,095,000 after buying an additional 430,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $56,887,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.14, for a total value of $145,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,716.70. The trade was a 20.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 293 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total value of $75,500.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at $495,260.96. The trade was a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $1,075,923. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.11.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.2 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $232.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $308.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

