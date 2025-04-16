Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.09% of Rockwell Automation worth $30,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $232.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $308.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 850 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $255,178.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,242.93. The trade was a 34.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $351,364.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,819.50. This trade represents a 25.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,923 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.11.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

