Roderick James Mackenzie Sells 22,000 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Stock

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $49,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,135.43. This trade represents a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roderick James Mackenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of Transocean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $84,700.00.

Transocean Stock Performance

NYSE:RIG opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $6.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.28 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI cut Transocean from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Transocean by 154.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Transocean by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

See Also

