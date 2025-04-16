Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.64 and last traded at $60.66. 1,075,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,795,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROKU. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.50 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

Roku Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.73 and a beta of 2.17.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $153,166.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,092.16. This trade represents a 20.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $561,913.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $577,485. This trade represents a 49.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,905 shares of company stock worth $6,560,876. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $2,292,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 2,537.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 88,363 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 103.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

